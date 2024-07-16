CUET UG admit card 2024 for July 19 re-exam out at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 re-exam scheduled to be held on July 19. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST
CUET UG 2024: On July 15, the NTA announced that it would conduct a re-test for over 1,000 candidates on July 19.
CUET UG 2024: On July 15, the NTA announced that it would conduct a re-test for over 1,000 candidates on July 19.

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 re-exam scheduled to be held on July 19. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. On July 15, the NTA announced that it would conduct a re-test for over 1,000 candidates on July 19.

The CUET UG admit card 2024 is available on the official website, cuetug.online.in. As per the notification, the candidates must provide their application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin as displayed on the screen to download the admit card for the July 19 re-exam.

Also Read | QS Rankings 2025: Want to study abroad? Here are top 5 universities across globe

The CUET UG 2024 Admit Card contains the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, and centre, as well as the subjects with their respective codes.

Candidates must check the photo, signature, and barcode on the admit card. If any of the above is missing from the scorecard, they are supposed to re-download it because without photo, signature, and barcode, the admit card will be considered invalid.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2024: SC issues notice on NTA’s plea seeking transfer of petitions

The notification further said all affected candidates have been informed about their subject codes through e-mail. The CUET re-exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Earlier, the NTA announced that it would conduct a re-examination for candidates whose grievances were received by the exam body up to July 9. The re-test was to be conducted only if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam was proved to be correct.

Also Read | XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses opens tomorrow at xatonline.com

It is important to note that at some exam centres, question papers in different languages, the ones not opted for by the candidates, were distributed to the examinees. This is one of the reasons for the retest, as more than 1,000 such candidates hail from six states.

CUET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket

  • Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
  • Click on the “ Download Admit Card 2024 (for exam scheduled on July 19)" activated link available on the home page
  • Enter the login credentials like application number and DOB
  • Click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Print and keep it safe for further reference

Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

Also Read | GATE 2025 exam schedule out, application form by August end

The first edition of the exam was held in 2022, where multiple technical snags had been reported. The scores further had to be normalised, as the test was held across multiple shifts.

 

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:52 AM IST
HomeEducationnewsCUET UG admit card 2024 for July 19 re-exam out at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.15
01:02 PM | 16 JUL 2024
1.35 (0.81%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.85
01:02 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.3 (0.71%)

ICICI Bank

1,243.70
01:01 PM | 16 JUL 2024
13.45 (1.09%)

Coal India

513.50
01:02 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.55 (3.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

1,069.00
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
86.45 (8.8%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.75
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.65 (6.03%)

JM Financial

100.73
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
5.7 (6%)

General Insurance Corporation Of India

430.15
12:52 PM | 16 JUL 2024
22 (5.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue