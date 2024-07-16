CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 re-exam scheduled to be held on July 19. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 re-exam scheduled to be held on July 19. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. On July 15, the NTA announced that it would conduct a re-test for over 1,000 candidates on July 19.

The CUET UG admit card 2024 is available on the official website, cuetug.online.in. As per the notification, the candidates must provide their application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin as displayed on the screen to download the admit card for the July 19 re-exam.

The CUET UG 2024 Admit Card contains the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, and centre, as well as the subjects with their respective codes.

Candidates must check the photo, signature, and barcode on the admit card. If any of the above is missing from the scorecard, they are supposed to re-download it because without photo, signature, and barcode, the admit card will be considered invalid.

The notification further said all affected candidates have been informed about their subject codes through e-mail. The CUET re-exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Earlier, the NTA announced that it would conduct a re-examination for candidates whose grievances were received by the exam body up to July 9. The re-test was to be conducted only if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam was proved to be correct.

It is important to note that at some exam centres, question papers in different languages, the ones not opted for by the candidates, were distributed to the examinees. This is one of the reasons for the retest, as more than 1,000 such candidates hail from six states.

CUET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the “ Download Admit Card 2024 (for exam scheduled on July 19)" activated link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials like application number and DOB

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Print and keep it safe for further reference Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

The first edition of the exam was held in 2022, where multiple technical snags had been reported. The scores further had to be normalised, as the test was held across multiple shifts.

