CUET UG Answer Key 2024 released. Here’s how to challenge OMR Answer Sheet grading, recorded responses

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (July 7, 2024) released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024. Candidates unsatisfied with the ‘OMR Answer Sheet Grading’ and ‘Recorded Responses’ can raise objections to the same by July 9, up to 5 pm, by paying a processing fee of ₹200 for each question/grade challenge.
Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NTA announced the release of the provisional answer key and shared the notification stating that the “NTA website is operational. As it is seeing heavy access activity, there might be a slight delay in response. Request patrons to be patient. Candidates login with their credentials at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to view OMR Sheets and Responses. Challenges open till 5 PM on 9th July.”
The notification further said that candidates must note that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.
This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.
It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.