CUET UG Answer Key 2024 released. Here's how to challenge OMR Answer Sheet grading, recorded responses

CUET UG 2024: The NTA on July 7, 2024 released the provisional answer keys of the CUET UG 2024. Candidates unsatisfied with the ‘OMR Answer Sheet Grading’ and ‘Recorded Responses’ can raise objections by July 9 by paying a processing fee of 200 for each question/grade challenge

CUET UG 2024: This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (July 7, 2024) released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024. Candidates unsatisfied with the ‘OMR Answer Sheet Grading’ and ‘Recorded Responses’ can raise objections to the same by July 9, up to 5 pm, by paying a processing fee of 200 for each question/grade challenge.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NTA announced the release of the provisional answer key and shared the notification stating that the “NTA website is operational. As it is seeing heavy access activity, there might be a slight delay in response. Request patrons to be patient. Candidates login with their credentials at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to view OMR Sheets and Responses. Challenges open till 5 PM on 9th July.”

CUET UG 2024: Step-by-step guide to challenge the OMR Answer Sheet Grading, Recorded Responses

  • Go to the official website of CUET UG 2024:exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
  • Login with your Application Number, DOB and enter your Security PIN as displayed and submit.
  • Select the “OMR Challenge” in the left pane
  • Click on the “OMR Challenge” link.
  • You will see the question numbers of the subject for which you want to challenge the “OMR Grading”
  • Select the question(s) for which you wish to challenge the “Recorded Response”
  • The number next to the question under the column ‘Captured Response as per OMR Sheet’ stands for the option opted by the candidates in the OMR Answer Sheets.
  • Once you select any question for challenge, you will see three options under the column ‘candidate’s claim’.
  • If you wish to challenge this option, you may use the options given in the ‘candidate’s claim’ column.
  • After clicking your desired option, for your Subject for CUET (UG) - 2024, scroll down, ‘submit’, and move to the next screen.
  • You will see a screen displaying your challenges.
  • Now, click on ‘Submit' and Pay Fee Finally’.
  • Select the mode of payment and pay a processing fee of 200/- for each question/grade challenged.
  • Candidates can make payments through debit/credit card/net banking.
  • After successful payment, download/print the answer key challenge receipt

The notification further said that candidates must note that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.

 

 

 

