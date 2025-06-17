CUET UG answer key 2025: NTA to release provisional answer key at cuet.nta.nic.in soon; here's how to download

CUET UG answer key 2025: The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2025 is expected to be out in the third week of June, according to reports. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release it on their official website cuet.nta.nic.in soon.

CUET UG answer key 2025: How to download it? Go to the CUET UG 2025 official link cuet.nta.nic.in. 2. Tap on the tab ‘Provisional Answer Key for CUET (UG) 2025’.

3. Mention the login credentials

4. The screen will show the CUET 2025 Provisional Answer Key PDF.

5. Check the answer key and response sheet for the UG subject you sat for

6. Compare the answer key with your response sheet.

The results of the CUET for undergraduate courses will be available on the official NTA CUET website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

CUET UG answer key 2025: How to check the result? Check the official website - exams.nta.ac.in 2. Go to the CUET Result 2025 link on the homepage

3. A new page will appear

4. Fill the registration number and date of birth

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download the result and take a printout for future purposes

CUET UG answer key 2025: Check the marking scheme and login credentials +5 marks for each correct answer

-1 mark for each wrong answer

0 marks for unattempted questions

Login credentials: Application Number, DOB

The NTA score represents the percentile score of a candidate in the test they appeared for. It reflects the candidate's standing in comparison to others who took the same test, indicating their relative position among all test-takers.