CUET UG Exam 2022: A new exam date for candidates affected by technical glitches. Check details1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 01:13 PM IST
CUET UG 2022 will be held between August 24 to 28, 2022, said UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for candidates, who were affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28, according to National Testing Agency (NTA)