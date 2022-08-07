New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for candidates, who were affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28, according to National Testing Agency (NTA)

Fresh admit cards will be issued for these candidates.

“National Testing Agency had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than 12 to 14 August 2022, in case these dates were not suitable to them. 15811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August 2022. Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period," NTA said in a notice.

“Also, many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them. Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination," it further added.

In Phase II of CUET-UG, for a few examination Centres, due to administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examinations earlier scheduled between 04 to 06 August 2022 were postponed to 12 - 14 August 2022. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 7, 2022

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.

On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.