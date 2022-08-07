“Also, many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them. Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination," it further added.