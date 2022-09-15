Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
CUET-UG Result 2022 Live Updates: Scorecard link today at Cuet.samarth.ac.in

The CUET-UG results will be announced by 10 pm today.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • NTA CUET-UG 2022 Result Live Updates: The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on 30 August

CUET-UG results: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the results for the debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm. The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on 30 August.

15 Sep 2022, 06:49 PM IST Official websites to check CUET UG result

- cuet.samarth.ac.in

- ntaresults.nic.in

- nta.ac.in.

15 Sep 2022, 06:33 PM IST Exam cancelled at several centres following reports of ‘sabotage’

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on 20 August. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test. The UGC chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage".

15 Sep 2022, 06:32 PM IST CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight

"CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

