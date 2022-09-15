CUET-UG Result 2022 Live Updates: Scorecard link today at Cuet.samarth.ac.in
- NTA CUET-UG 2022 Result Live Updates: The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on 30 August
CUET-UG results: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the results for the debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm. The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on 30 August.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on 20 August. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test. The UGC chief had earlier said the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage".
