CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 anytime soon. According to some media reports, the NTA will declare the CUET-UG 2024 exam result on Monday, July 22. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time of the announcement of the CUET-UG 2024 exam results.
Once the results are out, candidates can check their CUET UG 2024 exam results on the official website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, by entering their login credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB).
This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.
Websites to check: exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Login Credentials
