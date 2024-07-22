CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 results soon. According to some media reports, the NTA will announce the CUET-UG 2024 exam results this week. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the CUET-UG 2024 exam results.
Candidates can check their CUET UG 2024 exam results on the official websites of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG OR cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering their login credentials, such as Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) after the NTA makes the results public.
The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different exam centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.
Stay tuned to this live blog for the CUET UG 2024 result date and time, direct link and all other updates.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA conducted the CUET–UG 2024 exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations