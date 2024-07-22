Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: NTA to release CUET 2024 scorecard soon. Direct link, how to download

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
Livemint

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The NTA is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 results very soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Candidates can check their results by entering their Application Number and DOB

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: NTA to release CUET 2024 scorecard soon. Direct link, how to download
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.