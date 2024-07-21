CUET UG Result 2024: NTA to announce results soon on exams.nta.ac.in. Know steps and other details here

  • CUET UG Result 2024: NTA conducted exams in Hybrid mode across 379 locations for over 10 lakh students. Re-test for 1,000 candidates held on July 19 due to grievances about exam conduct.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated21 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
CUET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the CUET UG 2024 exam. Once the results are out, Candidates can check their CUET UG 2024 exam results on the official website i.e. exams.nta.ac.in. Although there has been no official announcement yet, however, media reports reported that the results are expected to be declared tomorrow i.e. on July 22.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations and about 10 lakh students are awaiting their results. The provisional answer key was released on July 7 while the last date to raise objection was July 9. Then on July 15, the NTA had announced that it would conduct a re-test for over 1,000 candidates on July 19.

 

The NTA had stated that it would hold re-exam for candidates who had lodged grievances by July 9 and re-test would only take place if any grievances raised by students about the conduct of the exam was proved to be correct. Notably, one of the reasons for the retest was the distribution of question papers in languages that candidates did not select at specific exam centers. This problem impacts more than 1,000 candidates across six states.

 

CUET UG 2024 results: Here's how to check results

Visit the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the activated link ‘CUET UG 2024 results’

Now enter your application number and date of birth

Click on Submit

Your CUET UG 2024 Results will appear on the screen.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities.

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
