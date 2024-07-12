CUET UG Result 2024: NTA working to announce scorecard soon, UGC chief

As lakhs of students and 261 universities, including 46 Central universities wait for CUET UG 2024 results to be declared to start the admission process, the UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, has said that the NTA is ‘working to announce the results as soon as possible’

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published12 Jul 2024, 10:19 PM IST
CUET UG Result 2024: The CUET UG exam took place from May 15 to May 29, 2024, across multiple exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India
CUET UG Result 2024: The CUET UG exam took place from May 15 to May 29, 2024, across multiple exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India

As lakhs of students and 261 universities, including 46 Central universities comprising Delhi University (DU), Allahabad University, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) wait for Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 results to be declared to start the UG admission process, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, has said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is “working to announce the results as soon as possible.”

“After the last date for the draft key challenge, experts review the challenges and prepare the final key. It usually takes about a week or two for NTA to do all this and announce the results. However, NTA is working to announce the results as soon as possible,” the Indian Express quoted the UGC chief as saying.

Also Read | CTET July 2024 Answer Key expected soon for Paper 1, 2 at ctet.nic.in

It is important to note that the NTA announced the provisional answer key on July 7, and the last date to raise objections expired on July 9, 2024. The CUET UG exam took place from May 15 to May 29, 2024, across multiple exam centres in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2024 result was originally scheduled to be released on June 30, however the NTA delayed the results as it grappled with paper leak allegations involving NEET UG and UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2024 can check their results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Also Read | NEST 2024 result out at nestexam.in. Direct link, how to check scorecard

CUET UG Result 2024: Websites to check the results

  • cuetug.ntaonline.in
  • exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

CUET UG Result 2024: How to check the results

  • Go to the official website of NTA CUET: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
  • Click on the CUET UG Results 2024 link available on the homepage
  • A new window will open; enter your login credentials: Application Number, DOB
  • Click on the submit button
  • Your result will be shown on the screen
  • Review your result and download the page.
  • Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference.

CUET UG Result 2024:Marking Scheme

As per the CUET UG 2024 notification, the exam will be based on multiple-choice questions, and the candidates need to choose one option that corresponds to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak case: Patna HC sends 13 accused to CBI custody

The correct or the most appropriate answer will provide 5 marks (+5), while an incorrect option marked will result in a one-mark (-1) deduction. Unanswered/Marked questions will receive zero marks.

In case any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification:

If more than one option is found to be correct, then five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. However, if all options are found to be correct, then five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. And, if none of the options is found correct, or a question is found to be wrong, or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Last date to fill DAF-1 today

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities.

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 10:19 PM IST
HomeEducationnewsCUET UG Result 2024: NTA working to announce scorecard soon, UGC chief

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue