CUET UG Result 2024: NTA working to announce scorecard soon, UGC chief

As lakhs of students and 261 universities, including 46 Central universities comprising Delhi University (DU), Allahabad University, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) wait for Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 results to be declared to start the UG admission process, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, has said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is “working to announce the results as soon as possible.”

“After the last date for the draft key challenge, experts review the challenges and prepare the final key. It usually takes about a week or two for NTA to do all this and announce the results. However, NTA is working to announce the results as soon as possible,” the Indian Express quoted the UGC chief as saying.

It is important to note that the NTA announced the provisional answer key on July 7, and the last date to raise objections expired on July 9, 2024. The CUET UG exam took place from May 15 to May 29, 2024, across multiple exam centres in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2024 result was originally scheduled to be released on June 30, however the NTA delayed the results as it grappled with paper leak allegations involving NEET UG and UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2024 can check their results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

CUET UG Result 2024: Websites to check the results cuetug.ntaonline.in

exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ CUET UG Result 2024: How to check the results Go to the official website of NTA CUET: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the CUET UG Results 2024 link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your login credentials: Application Number, DOB

Click on the submit button

Your result will be shown on the screen

Review your result and download the page.

Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference. CUET UG Result 2024:Marking Scheme As per the CUET UG 2024 notification, the exam will be based on multiple-choice questions, and the candidates need to choose one option that corresponds to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

The correct or the most appropriate answer will provide 5 marks (+5), while an incorrect option marked will result in a one-mark (-1) deduction. Unanswered/Marked questions will receive zero marks.

In case any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification:

If more than one option is found to be correct, then five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. However, if all options are found to be correct, then five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. And, if none of the options is found correct, or a question is found to be wrong, or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.