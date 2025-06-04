CUET UG Result 2025: Check release date, how to download answer key, NTA scorecard step-by-step

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET – UG) 2025 concluded on June 03, 2025 at 6 pm across 300 cities worldwide, ending one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to a wide range of central, state, private, government, and deemed universities. According to the previous years' trends, it is expected to be out in July this year.

CUET UG Result 2025: When did the exam begin? The CUET UG 2025 exams commenced on May 13, 2025, and were held in computer-based test mode across two shifts.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to download the answer key? Go to the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the “Provisional Answer Key (CUET UG 2025)” link.

3. Log in using your CUET UG credentials.

4. Download the answer key and compare it with your response sheet.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to download the NTA scorecard? Go to cuet.nta.nic.in. 2. Tap the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link.

3. Mention your login details, comprising Application Number and Password.

4. Download your scorecard

5. Print a copy for later purposes.

Also Read | CUET UG 2025: Take note of these 5 key guidelines for May 13 exam

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year for admission to the 2025–2026 academic session. While there were minor technical issues reported at a few centres, the exam was largely conducted smoothly, adhering to all guidelines and safety protocols, reports said. Overall, the process was completed without any significant disruptions.