CUET UG Result 2025: Check release date, how to download answer key, NTA scorecard step-by-step

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET – UG) 2025 concluded on June 03, 2025 at 6 pm across 300 cities worldwide, ending one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to a wide range of central, state, private, government, and deemed universities. According to the previous years' trends, it is expected to be out in July this year.

CUET UG Result 2025: When did the exam begin? The CUET UG 2025 exams commenced on May 13, 2025, and were held in computer-based test mode across two shifts.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to download the answer key? Go to the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the “Provisional Answer Key (CUET UG 2025)” link.

3. Log in using your CUET UG credentials.

4. Download the answer key and compare it with your response sheet.

CUET UG Result 2025: How to download the NTA scorecard? Go to cuet.nta.nic.in. 2. Tap the “CUET UG 2025 Result” link.

3. Mention your login details, comprising Application Number and Password.

4. Download your scorecard

5. Print a copy for later purposes.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam this year for admission to the 2025–2026 academic session. While there were minor technical issues reported at a few centres, the exam was largely conducted smoothly, adhering to all guidelines and safety protocols, reports said. Overall, the process was completed without any significant disruptions.

CUET UG Result 2025: Previous years' trends In 2022, the CUET UG examination was conducted in two phases on July 15 and August 20, with the response sheet released on September 8, 2022. For the year 2023, the exams were held from May 21 to June 6, and the response sheet was made available on June 28, 2023. In 2024, the examination took place between May 15 and May 24, with the response sheet released on July 7, 2024.