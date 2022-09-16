CUET UG result declared: A guide to the admission process

National Testing Agency(NTA) announced on Friday the results for CUET-UG 2022 on its official site cuet.samarth.ac.in and students are now awaiting the next steps in the admission process
Results for Common University Entrance Test(CUET) UG 2022 exams were declared by the NTA on Friday after a delay in the process caused it to postpone the exams by another day. Around 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile in the CUET examination.
As per reports, 8,236 students scored 100 percentile in English followed by 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology, 1,188 in Economics, 893 in History, 875 students in Hindi, 422 students in Accountancy and 326 students in Geography.
The high scores in the CUET examination could mean higher cutoffs for the 90 odd universities participating in the CUET process. Out of the participating universities, a maximum number of students have applied for Delhi University which received 6,63,776 applications followed by 4,34,140 applications at BHU, 2,62,488 at Allahabad University, 1,44,134 applications at Jamia Millia Islamia university and 67,546 applications at Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU).
Among private universities, IIMT University received 1.68 lakhs applications, Galgotia's University received 1.23 lakh applications and Jaipur's Apex university received 1.01 lakh applications.
NTA has said each participating university/organization will take the decision on the admission process based on the CUET-UG 2022 scorecard.
Admission process at DU:
While many universities are yet to decide on their admission process DU launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on 12 September and has laid down detailed guidelines for admissions in 79 UG programs at the 67 colleges linked to the central university. The admissions will be conducted in three phases and the classes are most likely to start by 1 November.
Admission Process:
1) In the first phase, students will have to pay a non-refundable one-time application fee. The fees will be ₹100 for SC, ST and PWBD category applicants and ₹250 for UR, OBC-NCL, EWS categories.
2) Applicants would then be required to fill out all the relevant details including email id and class 12th scores. The details submitted during the CUET process such as name, photograph and signature, etc. will automatically be linked in the CSAS portal. Particular caution must be paid while filling out the class 12th marks since it would be the deciding factor in case of the same merit score.
3) In the second phase, select their program and college combination and fill in their preference.The college combination will also determine the order of preference for allotment of seats. Finally, the candidates have to confirm the order of preference for each program and college by clicking on the ‘submit’ button on or before the last day of preference filing day.
4) In the third phase, a particular seat will be allotted to the candidate and they will be given a specified last date/time to ‘accept’ the seat. Once they decline the seat candidates would no longer be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of CSAS-2022.
5) Once submitted the candidate will have to pay their admission fees to secure their provisional admission to their selected college.
6) Colleges will accept or reject the provisionally allotted seat to the candidates upon verification. Candidates can also opt for an ‘upgrade’ and will be considered in the subsequent allotment rounds based on the availability of seats.