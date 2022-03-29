This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The UGC Chairman also in details shared the road ahead for the Common University Entrance Test(CUET). The UGC chairman said that the National Testing Agency(NTA) will consider conducting the CUET twice a year from next year.
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, asserting that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process.
In an interaction with news agency PTI, the UGC Chairman also in detail shared the road ahead for the Common University Entrance Test(CUET). The UGC chairman said that the National Testing Agency(NTA) will consider conducting the CUET twice a year from next year.
He also clarified that the CUET will not make the board exams irrelevant and also will not give a push to coaching culture in the country.
Kumar had last week announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. The exam will be completely based on class 12 syllabus. Lot of students are getting concerned whether the exam will also have questions from class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no".
The Chairman stated, "We have written to the Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals of all State Universities, Private Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Colleges for using CUET scores for admissions in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA)."
He stated that with CUET in place there is no need for the students to worry about getting sky-rocketing scores in the 12th standard and they do not have to write multiple examinations.
In the letter written to the state universities, the Chairman wrote, "Many State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country also use either marks of 12th Board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programmes."