CUET-PG 2023: Answer keys to be released tomorrow, CUET-UG results to be announced by July 171 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) will be released on July 15, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) will be released on July 15, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×