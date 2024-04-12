CUET-PG 2024 results by tonight or tomorrow? UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar says...

The chairman of University Grants Commission took to social media on Friday to inform about the CUET-PG results.

Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of University Grants Commission, took to social media on Friday to inform that the National Testing Agency (NTA) "is working to announce the CUET-PG 2024 (Common University Eligibility Test (PG)) results by tonight". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET-PG exam result Over 4.62 lakh candidates had participated in the CUET-PG exam that concluded on March 28. A staggering 4,62,725 candidates had registered for CUET PG 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This was the highest-ever participation in the test," Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had told news agency ANI earlier. CUET PG was conducted over 15 days in over 250 cities, including nine cities outside India.

"CUET (PG) concluded successfully on March 28 as planned. CUET-PG allows students to apply for multiple central and other universities using one test. For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 4,62,603 candidates and 7,68,414 tests. One hundred ninety universities participated. This is the highest number of participation from the students," Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

The NTA conducted the CUET (PG) this year on March 11 to 23 and March 27 and 28. The UGC chief said that the test was conducted "in online mode mode in 565 different centres located in 253 cities including nine cities outside India including Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna and Doha". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG-2024) was introduced in 2022 for admission into various PG programmes in central and state universities and institutions and participating deemed or private and institutions for the academic session 2024-25.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

