CUET-UG 2022: Here's when NTA will announce results, UGC chairman reveals

- UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday revealed the date of CUET-UG exam result 2022
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday revealed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, "even a couple of days earlier".
The UGC Chairman has advised all the universities to keep their web portals ready to start the undergraduate admission process based on the CUET-UG score.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities.
The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test-UG held on July 14 at test centres in over 510 cities in India and abroad.
The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
Kumar had clarified that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage under the new system and the exam will not give a push to the coaching culture.
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET-UG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG concluded on August 30 with many candidates faced technical glitches.
The exam could not be conducted at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates. However, NTA officials said the exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates.
"The fourth and last day of phase six on Tuesday was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates at 444 examination centres throughout 239 cities, including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots," Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, said.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.
However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.
From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.
