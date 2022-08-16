The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 phase 4 on August 17, 18 and 20 at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India. The NTA has already issued the admit card for phase 4 exam on its official website---cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 3.72 lakh students will appear for CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam from tomorrow at different places across the country. Most of the cities have been given the cities of their own choice.

However, there are about 11,000 candidates who could not be given their choice of city and they have been moved to phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. The exams for these students will be held on August 30 this year.

How to download CUET UG 2022 admit card?

1) Visit the official website---cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2) Sign in with application number, and password.

3) The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on your screen.

4) Download and get a printout for future reference.

The second phase of the CUET was also canceled at various centres, as the centres were marred with technical glitches. Reports of "sabotage" also prompted the agency to cancel the exam at various centres, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told news agency PTI.

"The NTA has also received some e-mails regarding digital glitches faced by individual candidates during the previous phase as well as requests for change of date, centre, city, and re-examination. Such requests are being examined on a case-to-case basis using an audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. If found feasible, the candidates will be appearing on August 30," the UGC chief said.

Those candidates who could not take the examination in phase 2 conducted on 4, 5 and 6 August 2022 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the centre, will be allowed to appear in phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022, according to official notice issued by NTA.

Their cities and dates of examinations are also being intimated today. Their admit cards will be released on 20 August 2022, it added.