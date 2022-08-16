CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam to begin tomorrow, admit card already out2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 09:26 AM IST
CUET UG 2022: The NTA has already issued the admit card for phase 4 exam on its official website---cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 phase 4 on August 17, 18 and 20 at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India. The NTA has already issued the admit card for phase 4 exam on its official website---cuet.samarth.ac.in.