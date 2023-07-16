CUET-UG 2023 Result: Over 22,000 scored 100 percentile in second edition

CUET-UG 2023 Result: Over 22,000 scored 100 percentile in second edition1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Over 22,000 students scored 100 percentile in the CUET-UG 2023 exam, with the highest number in English, followed by Biology and Economics. The exam was conducted in nine phases between May 21 and July 5, and more than 11 lakh candidates appeared for it.
The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the CUET-UG 2023 result. More than 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year, of these, 22,836 students scored 100 percentile in India's second-largest entrance exam, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
