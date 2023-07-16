CUET-UG 2023 Result: Over 22,000 scored 100 percentile in second edition

The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the CUET-UG 2023 result . More than 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year, of these, 22,836 students scored 100 percentile in India's second-largest entrance exam, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

The maximum of them in English followed by Biology and Economics, in results declared on Saturday. While 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in Economics.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior NTA Director said, “The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalized marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject."

“The role of the NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalizing answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting scorecards," she said.

"A merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organizations. The universities will decide about their individual counseling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET (UG) - 2023 provided by NTA," she added.

This year, CUET-UG was conducted in nine phases between May 21 and July 5 and unlike 2022, it was held in three shifts, as per PTI reports.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, who is coordinating CUET with NTA, said that the agency involved 2,200 subject experts and 800 translators in preparing 2,305 question papers and 1,48,520 questions this year.

Like last year, Humanities and Commerce subjects had more than 100 percentile scores than science subjects, excluding Biology. For instance, in mathematics, 251 students were in the hundredth percentile, while in Physics, this number was 83 and in Chemistry 233.

(With PTI inputs)