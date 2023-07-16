CUET-UG 2023 results: How to read scorecards? What next?

“If the test in a given subject is conducted in multiple shifts, there will be a difference in the difficulty level of the question papers. Since the tests are conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for the same subject, it will give rise to multiple percentiles for each group of students. Comparing their performance using only percentiles or raw scores will become problematic. A solution to this situation is using a method called the equipercentile method. In this method, the normalized marks of each candidate are calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject. Therefore, a student's raw marks may differ from the normalized score," he said.