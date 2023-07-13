CUET-UG 2023 results to be announced by July 17: UGC chairman

CUET-UG 2023 results to be announced by July 17: UGC chairman2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:43 PM IST
- More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41% increase from its first edition last year
UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the results for the CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate) will be announced by July 17. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by July 15.
"The CUET-UG results will be announced latest by July 17. When we announce the results, it should be error free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG -- 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh," Kumar said.
"Candidates were allowed to challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3,886 were unique. Processing all this data and finalisation of the results takes time. Once this is over, the result committee will examine the data and give the go-ahead for the result announcement. The NTA (National Testing Agency) is targeting to announce the results latest by Monday and even earlier," he added.
The admission process for undergraduate programs at over 200 universities across the country will begin post the declaration of the CUET-UG results.
The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications.
Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, issued provisional answer keys earlier this month.
On Wednesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad urged the UGC and the NTA to immediately declare CUET-UG results, saying any further delays will result in additional academic setbacks for several universities.
(With inputs from agencies)