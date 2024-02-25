 CUET-UG 2024: Application process to start on THIS day | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Education / News/  CUET-UG 2024: Application process to start on THIS day
BackBack

CUET-UG 2024: Application process to start on THIS day

 Livemint

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate application process will start on Monday evening or the day after, says UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (File photo)Premium
UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (File photo)

TheCommon University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) application process will start tomorrow (Monday) evening orthe day after, said University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday.

The CUET-UG 2024 exam is spread over a month.

 

Normalisation of scores for the CUET-UG is likely to be done away with this year, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, reported news agency PTI on February 22.

The exam is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the NTA is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test, said the report citing top officials.

Several students had raised concerns about the normalisation of scores “unfairly" impacting their performance in the exam.

“The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted by PTI. “Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration unlike in the last two years. The hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder the students' educational aspirations in rural and remote areas."

The difficulty level of the questions in the CUET-UG will be moderate because students are more likely to perceive it as a fair and manageable challenge,

This move will allow students to take the exam in a city of their choice. 

As part of the CUET-UG’s rejig plan, students will be restricted to appear for a maximum of six papers. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Feb 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App