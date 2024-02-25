CUET-UG 2024: Application process to start on THIS day

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate application process will start on Monday evening or the day after, says UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

TheCommon University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) application process will start tomorrow (Monday) evening orthe day after, said University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CUET-UG 2024 exam is spread over a month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Normalisation of scores for the CUET-UG is likely to be done away with this year, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, reported news agency PTI on February 22.

The exam is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the NTA is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test, said the report citing top officials.

Several students had raised concerns about the normalisation of scores “unfairly" impacting their performance in the exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted by PTI. “Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration unlike in the last two years. The hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder the students' educational aspirations in rural and remote areas."

The difficulty level of the questions in the CUET-UG will be moderate because students are more likely to perceive it as a fair and manageable challenge,

This move will allow students to take the exam in a city of their choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the CUET-UG’s rejig plan, students will be restricted to appear for a maximum of six papers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!