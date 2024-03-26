Active Stocks
CUET-UG 2024: NTA extends last date to submit online application till March 31

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

CUET-UG 2024: The last date for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31st March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.), UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said. Candidates can apply at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

CUET-UG 2024: UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar (Photo: HT)Premium
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for online submission of the application for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024),based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can register their online application for the entrance examination till March 31 (9:50 pm) at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website to apply for CUET UG 2024.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar posted, "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates."

Earlier on March 17, the UGC chief had informed that there will be no change in the schedule of the entrance exam view of the Lok Sabha elections, the CUET-UG 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier.

The date sheet of the CUET UG 2024 will be released after the registration process is completed on March 26, the UGC Chairman had then said.

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 06:03 PM IST
