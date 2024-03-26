CUET-UG 2024: NTA extends last date to submit online application till March 31
CUET-UG 2024: The last date for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31st March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.), UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said. Candidates can apply at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for online submission of the application for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024),based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders.