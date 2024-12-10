University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that students will be allowed to appear for CUET-UG in any subject irrespective of subjects they studied in Class 12.

Kumar made the comment while speaking to PTI.

The UGC chief said that from 2025, students will be able to appear for a maximum of five subjects in CUET-UG.

“CUET-UG will only be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 2025. CUET-UG to be conducted in 63 subjects instead of 37 from 2025 session,” said Jagadesh Kumar.

He further said that all CUET-UG exams will have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, and all optional questions will be done away with.

“Students will be able to appear for maximum of five subjects in CUET-UG from 2025,” he shared.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is set to undergo several changes in the 2025 edition following a review by an expert panel, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and PG.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. The exam was conducted in hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi a night before it was to be held, citing logistical reasons.

On Monday, Kumar said the UGC will soon release a draft proposal detailing the revised guidelines for conducting CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025, inviting feedback and suggestions from students, parents, teachers and institutions.

The UGC chief stated that CUET has provided a level playing field for students from diverse educational boards and socio-economic backgrounds, ensuring equal opportunity for all aspirants.

Last year, 283 universities adopted CUET, and the number of registered candidates was 13,47,820.