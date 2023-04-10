CUET-UG application deadline extended. Details here

CUET-UG application deadline extended. Details here2 min read . 07:19 AM IST
The application window for CUET-UG has reopened for three days following representation from students and there will be no change in the syllabus after the rationalisation of NCERT textbooks.
The applications for the CUET-UG will now close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023).
In a statement by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and it will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details".
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41% since last year.
Following rationalisation of NCERT books, aspirants of undergraduate entrance exams were confused about whether it will impact the entrances.
"The notified syllabus will remain the same as the exam is not just for students from a particular board. Not all boards have rationalised the content," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.
CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions is the largest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
The last date for applications for CUET-UG was March 30 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. In a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts this year.
Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Admissions, CUET UG, started in 2022. This year, there has been an increase in the number of students who have registered and paid their application fees over the last year.
According to the UGC Chairman, five central Universities - University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia, had received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG in 2023.
