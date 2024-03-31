CUET-UG application deadline extended again! Candidates can now apply till THIS date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for CUET-UG application second time. Now, the candidates can apply for the examination till April 5.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG application's deadline has been extended for the second time. Now, the last date to apply for CUET- (UG) 2024 examination is April 5, 2024, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message