The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG application's deadline has been extended for the second time. Now, the last date to apply for CUET- (UG) 2024 examination is April 5, 2024, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

As per the NTA announcement, candidates can submit their online application form of CUET-(UG) 2024 upto 9:50 pm, 5th April. Before the first deadline extension, last date for online submission was March 26. The CUET-(UG) 2024 deadline was later extended till March 31, now the last date has been further extended by 5 days.

View Full Image According to NTA's latest notice, CUET-UG online registration form has been extended to April 5.

"The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on April 5, 2024 based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

"Candidates can also use school ID or any government ID with photograph to facilitate identification," she added.

What is CUET-UG 2024 exam?

The examination is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31. All the students are required to take place across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the examination for admission to undergraduate programs at different central universities and other institutions. Those students who want to take admission to post-graduate courses are required to appear in a similar exam conducted by the NTA, CUET-PG.

Hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024

Unlike a fixed format for examination, like offline or online mode, CUET-UG 2024 examination is held in both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects. According to officials, exam for subjects with high-registration volumes will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.

How to apply for CUET UG 2024?

-Go to the official website of CUET or NTA.

-Register on the website by filling in important details like name, parents name, email ID, mobile number, address, etc.

The next step is to create a password.

-Proceed after creating a password and login with credentials.

-Fll your educational details and other personal information.

-Students are also required to choose university, program, preferred subject, etc.

-Upload necessary documents including passport-size photograph, signature, etc.

-Make the fee payment.

-After payment, submit the application form.

