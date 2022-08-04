The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022, scheduled for August 4, has been postponed at a few centres across 17 states
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022, scheduled for August 4, has been postponed at a few centres across 17 states. The NTA said that the CUET-UG has been postponed due to administrative and technical reasons. The agency has also said that the same admit cards will be valid for candidates whose CUET-UG examination has been postponed.
The first day of the second phase of the CUET for undergraduate courses was marred by several issues, with many candidates claiming they had to face technical glitches and some alleging their exam was postponed.
In an official statement, the NTA said, “Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET-UG 2022 examination scheduled for August 4 (first shift) has been postponed to August 12 for a few examination centres."
“In case August 12-14 is not suitable, the candidates can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll numbers," the NTA statement read.
The second phase of CUET-UG, which was underway in the rest of the country and nine cities abroad, will continue until August 6. Nearly 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the second phase of the test.
“Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the examination centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.
“Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 04, 05 and 06 August 2022," she added.