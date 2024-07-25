CUET-UG Results 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the exam.

The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test UG on Thursday. Results for the undergraduate admission exam will be shared shortly on the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The delay in the CUET-UG results comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including in NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

The NTA had on July 7 released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024. A retest for over 1,000 candidates whose grievances were found genuine by the agency was conducted on July 19.

The NTA conducted the exam for CUET UG in a hybrid mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. The testing agency had earlier said that CUET UG result will be prepared and subsequently declared based on the final answer key.

This year, around 13.48 lakh students took the test for CUET UG in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India.

A total of 59 questions have been dropped this year in the online mode exams, while 404 questions have been dropped in the offline exams' final answer key.

In the meantime, the NTA had announced that since their is no centralised counselling process, the agency will not publish cut-off marks.

The user universities will decide the CUET UG cut-offs for admission to various programmes.

According to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Delhi University is also expected to postpone its UG classes to August 16, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will witness a ‘usual’ delay in the commencement of the first semester for undergraduate courses.

Steps to check final answer key: 1) Visit the official website of the CUET UG – exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

2) Click on the “Final Answer Key" link

3) Fill in the the credentials, example application number and date of birth

4) Click submit button and the answer key will be displayed.

5) Download the PDF and check subject-wise answers.

