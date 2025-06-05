CUSAT CAT 2025: Kozhikode's ADL Zayaan tops B.Tech, check toppers list here; counselling from today

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) declared the results of the All India Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) on Wednesday. The entrance examination, conducted on May 10, 11, and 12, paved the way for admissions into diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university.

Here’s a look at this year’s toppers across different fields: B.Tech Admissions – Top Rankers 1st Rank: ADL Zayaan – Kozhikode

2nd Rank: Niranjan R – Malappuram

3rd Rank: Mahir Ali T – Kozhikode

Category-wise toppers Scheduled Caste (SC):

1st Rank: Hridin S Biju – Kasaragod

2nd Rank: Akshay K – Malappuram

Scheduled Tribe (ST):

1st Rank: Sabari Nath K S – Kottayam

2nd Rank: Gheemal Paul – Kasaragod

Law Programmes – Top Rankers Five-Year Integrated BBA LLB (Hons)/BCom LLB (Hons)/BSc LLB (Hons) (Computer Science):

1st Rank: Keerthana T P – Thrissur

BBA LLB (Hons)/BCom LLB (Hons):

2nd Rank: Muhammed Nidash – Kannur

3rd Rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam

BSc LLB (Hons) (Computer Science):

2nd Rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam

3rd Rank: Aashi Sinha – Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Counselling process Students who qualify in the CUSAT CAT 2025 results will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, which starts on June 5, 2025. Candidates must submit their preferences by June 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, counselling for the Integrated MCA and MSc programmes is scheduled for June 12, 2025.

How to Download CUSAT CAT 2025 Result: Visit the official website: cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in

Click on the CUSAT CAT Result 2025 link displayed on the homepage

Enter your Username and Password on the candidate login page

The CUSAT CAT 2025 rank card will appear on the screen