CUSAT CAT 2025: Kozhikode's ADL Zayaan tops B.Tech, check toppers list here; counselling from today

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) declared the results of the All India Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) on Wednesday. The entrance examination, conducted on May 10, 11, and 12, paved the way for admissions into diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university.
Also Read: CUET UG Result 2025: Check release date, how to download answer key, NTA scorecard step-by-step
1st Rank: ADL Zayaan – Kozhikode
2nd Rank: Niranjan R – Malappuram
3rd Rank: Mahir Ali T – Kozhikode
Scheduled Caste (SC):
1st Rank: Hridin S Biju – Kasaragod
2nd Rank: Akshay K – Malappuram
Scheduled Tribe (ST):
1st Rank: Sabari Nath K S – Kottayam
2nd Rank: Gheemal Paul – Kasaragod
Five-Year Integrated BBA LLB (Hons)/BCom LLB (Hons)/BSc LLB (Hons) (Computer Science):
1st Rank: Keerthana T P – Thrissur
BBA LLB (Hons)/BCom LLB (Hons):
2nd Rank: Muhammed Nidash – Kannur
3rd Rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam
BSc LLB (Hons) (Computer Science):
2nd Rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam
3rd Rank: Aashi Sinha – Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Students who qualify in the CUSAT CAT 2025 results will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, which starts on June 5, 2025. Candidates must submit their preferences by June 20, 2025.
Also Read: Fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services exam, 3 years of legal practice mandatory: Supreme Court
Meanwhile, counselling for the Integrated MCA and MSc programmes is scheduled for June 12, 2025.
Visit the official website: cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in
Click on the CUSAT CAT Result 2025 link displayed on the homepage
Enter your Username and Password on the candidate login page
The CUSAT CAT 2025 rank card will appear on the screen
Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.