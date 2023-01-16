Cyboard School partners with HMVL

Cyboard School partners with HMVL1 min read . 01:56 PM IST
- The partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the concept of online education through 'School 4.0' and extending its reach across the country
New Delhi: Cyboard School, a premium online school offering CBSE syllabus since 2020, has signed an agreement with Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) to revolutionize the concept of online education through 'School 4.0' and extend its reach across the country.
According to Cyboard School founders Rajat Singhal and Kunal Singhal, 'School 4.0' embodies the spirit of ‘One Nation One School’ and aims to offer quality education to children—irrespective of caste, faith, religion, or gender—within the confines of their homes. Towards this end, it has onboarded several highly educated and experienced teachers.
"We are ready to enroll thousands of students in the upcoming admission cycle of 2023. This association with HMVL is sure to set off a growth spiral for both of us," said Rajat Singhal. "Online schooling would be a real tribute to digital India," added Kunal Singhal.
"Covid has taught us that effective learning can take place through virtual schools, and I believe that virtual/online schools are here to stay. It solves the problems of accessibility, socio-economic divide, and operational & implementation challenges. We are proud to partner with Rajat and Kunal as they embark on this journey and bring about changes at the grassroots level by facilitating 'Quality Schooling for All'. We want to take their voice to the masses and ensure that every kid exercises their Right to Education." Said Anirudh Singhal, strategic investment head, Hindustan Times.
HMVL is the investment arm of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Hindustan Times and Mint newspapers.