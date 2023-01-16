Cyboard School partners with HMVL

"Covid has taught us that effective learning can take place through virtual schools, and I believe that virtual/online schools are here to stay. It solves the problems of accessibility, socio-economic divide, and operational & implementation challenges. We are proud to partner with Rajat and Kunal as they embark on this journey and bring about changes at the grassroots level by facilitating 'Quality Schooling for All'. We want to take their voice to the masses and ensure that every kid exercises their Right to Education." Said Anirudh Singhal, strategic investment head, Hindustan Times.