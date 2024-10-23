OCS preliminary exam 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023, scheduled for October 27, due to the severe cyclonic storm DANA.

OCS preliminary exam 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2023, which was scheduled for October 27, due to the severe cyclonic storm DANA.

"In view of the impending cyclonic storm "DANA", the OCS Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 scheduled to be held on 27.10.2024 is hereby postponed," the OPSC notification read.

The next date of the OCS Preliminary examination will be notified after seven days, the notice added.

The OPSC authorities made the decision to ensure the safety of all candidates, exam staff, and stakeholders involved in the examination process as the cyclonic storm DANA is likely to make landfall on October 24-25 along the Odisha-West Bengal coast.

The commission advised candidates to stay regularly check the latest information on the OPSC website (opsc.gov.in) for the revised exam schedule and other important notifications.

Earlier this week, the OPSC released the admit card for the OCS preliminary exam 2023 on its official website at opsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2023: How to download hall ticket Go to the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in

Click on the Download Admission Certificate Link available on the home page.

Provide your login credentials

Click on the Submit button

A new window will open, and your admit card will reflect on your screen

Download and save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, parts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts in Odisha experienced rain and adverse weather conditions on Wednesday afternoon, with the IMD saying that the outer bands of Cyclone DANA have begun to affect the eastern coastline.

Senior IMD scientist Umashankar Das posted on X, "According to radar data from Paradip, the outer band of Cyclone 'Dana' has touched the land mass in Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts."