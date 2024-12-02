Cyclone Fengal: Several districts across Tamil Nadu and Kerala continue to reel under flooding due to extremely heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal's landfall on the Puducherry coast on Saturday, November 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday, causing the closure of all schools and colleges in Kottayam, Idukki, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur districts in Kerala.

Cyclone Fengal: Holiday in Kerala As Kerala braces for another episode of heavy rainfall on Tuesday, December 3, all educational institutes are likely to be closed. The IMD stated in its latest release that isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted for many places in the state in the next five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Fengal: Holiday in Tamil Nadu All educational institutions in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, including schools and colleges, will remain closed on Tuesday, December 3, the district collector announced on Monday.

Vehicles were submerged up to two feet, and roads were completely inundated in several parts of Villupuram and nearby Cuddalore, leaving residents stunned by the flooding. The Thenpennai River was in spate, and trees were uprooted in various areas.

In Aragandanallur, Villupuram, several houses, especially tiled tenements, were nearly submerged, with water levels rising over four feet, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Fengal to intensify The IMD said Cyclone Fengal is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that he was visiting Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts on Monday, which had been heavily impacted by the cyclonic storm Fengal, to inspect the damage and provide assistance to people.

“I am personally visiting Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts to see the severe damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and help the people," CM Stalin said in a post on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}