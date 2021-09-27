Cyclone Gulab: All government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed in Telangana on Tuesday in wake of heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Gulab, CM K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, rains pounded several parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the state over the next 48 hours. CM Rao took stock of the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Rao directed the Chief Secretary to take all necessary precautions against any loss of life or property due to heavy rains forecast across the state for another two days due to the impact of cyclone Gulab, an official release said.

The IMD, which issued a red alert for 14 districts in the state, warned that heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Kamareddy districts today.

The rains will result in massive water pooling on roads and low lying areas in most places and agriculture land submerge /crop damage, it said, adding, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with wind speed 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts.

Bachodu in Khammam district received highest rainfall of 151.5 mm followed by Wyra (141.5 mm) till 3 pm today. Similarly, several parts of Hyderabad also witnessed rains since Monday morning.

The downpour caused waterlogging on some roads and low-lying areas.

The IMD further warned that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana between 0830 hours of September 28 to 0830 hours of September 29.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at places in all the districts of Telangana. Meanwhile, Somesh Kumar once again held a teleconference with District Collectors in the wake of heavy rains. Kumar said Collectors have been directed to remain vigilant in the wake of warnings from the Meteorological Department that there will be heavy rains for another two days across the state. He said the Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation and Fire departments in the district should work in tandem. If necessary, services of NDRF teams in Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Warangal should be utilised, he said, adding separate control room should be set up in each District Collectorate office and information should be provided to the control room set up in the Secretariat. The Chief Secretary further said that the situation should be reviewed by appointing Special Officers at problematic areas such as inland areas, ponds, ditches and bridges. Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said he had directed the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to work in coordination with the District Collectors.

Telangana Police advised citizens to stay indoors unless needed. "Do not cross overflowing streams. Remain indoors in view of heavy rainfall. Dial 100 in case of emergency," they said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.