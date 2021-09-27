Cyclone Gulab: Telangana govt orders schools, colleges to be shut tomorrow

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at places in all the districts of Telangana. Meanwhile, Somesh Kumar once again held a teleconference with District Collectors in the wake of heavy rains. Kumar said Collectors have been directed to remain vigilant in the wake of warnings from the Meteorological Department that there will be heavy rains for another two days across the state. He said the Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation and Fire departments in the district should work in tandem. If necessary, services of NDRF teams in Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Warangal should be utilised, he said, adding separate control room should be set up in each District Collectorate office and information should be provided to the control room set up in the Secretariat. The Chief Secretary further said that the situation should be reviewed by appointing Special Officers at problematic areas such as inland areas, ponds, ditches and bridges. Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said he had directed the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to work in coordination with the District Collectors.