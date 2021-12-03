OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam postponed in Odisha, Andhra. Details here
Listen to this article

The impending threat of cyclonic storm 'Jawad' has forced the Odisha and the Andhra Pradesh government to postpone the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on 3 and 4 December.

The UGC will notify about a revised datasheet for the examination rescheduled.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified further on Friday into Cyclone Jawad -- pronounced as 'jowad' and the name has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

The weather system is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Then, the storm is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast, reaching near Puri around Sunday noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.

The East Coast Railway has so far cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout