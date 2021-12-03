Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam postponed in Odisha, Andhra. Details here

Cyclone Jawad: UGC-NET exam postponed in Odisha, Andhra. Details here1 min read . 10:27 PM IST
- UGC-NET 2021 examination: The UGC will notify about a revised datasheet for the examination rescheduled
The impending threat of cyclonic storm 'Jawad' has forced the Odisha and the Andhra Pradesh government to postpone the UGC-NET examination scheduled to be held on 3 and 4 December.
The UGC will notify about a revised datasheet for the examination rescheduled.
The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified further on Friday into Cyclone Jawad -- pronounced as 'jowad' and the name has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.
The weather system is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.
Then, the storm is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast, reaching near Puri around Sunday noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.
The East Coast Railway has so far cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday.
