In the view of Cyclone Jawad warnings in three states- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and entrance exam for MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade that were scheduled for December 5 have been cancelled.

UGC-NET postponed in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

National Testing Agency (NTA has postponed its UGC-NET scheduled for December 5 in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The NTA, in its notification, said, "Due to red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone Jawad for December 4, 2021, UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination to be held on December 5, 2021, has been rescheduled."

However, the exam scheduled would be unaffected for other states. As per the NTA, it would upload a revised datasheet for rescheduled examination later.

MBA entrance postponed in three states

NTA has also decided to postpone the entrance exam for MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal where the impact of the Cyclone Jawad is expected to be the most. The exams were scheduled for December 5.

The exam has been postponed in the Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, and Cuttack (Odisha) and Kolkata and Durgapur (West Bengal).

The notification from the NTA read: "In view of the cyclone which is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha on December 4 and the consequent disruption of normal life in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, it has been decided to postpone the exam scheduled to be held on December 5, 2021, at the exam centres in the following cities, to a later date."

"The date of the exam for candidates who are admitted to exam centres in the above-mentioned cities will be announced later," NTA said.

However, the NTA said that the postponement is applicable only to the said cities and that the exam will be held at all other cities as per schedule on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

