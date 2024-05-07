Dalit student who survived caste-based attack scores 78% in Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board exam
17-year-old Chinnadurai, belonging to the Scheduled Caste almost gave up the intention to complete his Plus Two after he became a victim of caste violence in August last year
A Dalit student who survived a caste-based attack in 2023 in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has proven his academic excellence by scoring 78 per cent in the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board exam.
