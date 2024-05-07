A Dalit student who survived a caste-based attack in 2023 in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has proven his academic excellence by scoring 78 per cent in the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board exam.

Chinnadurai, a 17-year-old belonging to the Scheduled Caste, nearly abandoned his intention to complete his Class 12 after becoming a victim of caste violence in August last year.

Chinnadurai has scored 469 marks out of 600 in the class 12 exam.

At his house in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, six students from his school attacked Chinnadurai, inflicting cut injuries.

Despite sustaining multiple injuries to his hands and body, he attempted his papers with the assistance of a scribe. He obtained 94 marks in computer applications, 93 marks in English, 85 marks in accountancy, 84 marks in commerce, 71 marks in Tamil, and 42 marks in economics.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Chinnadurai said: “I am very happy that I have scored high marks in the public examination. When I was receiving treatment in the hospital, the teachers came to teach me. That is why I was able to score high marks. There is no caste problem in the current school."

He further said he hoped that there would be no caste problems among students in the future.

Chinnadurai’s younger sister Chandra Selvi, who also suffered injuries in the attack, expressed her happiness about her brother scoring good marks.

After the attack, Chinnadurai had decided to drop out of school but his school teachers and elders persuaded him to pursue studies and write the board exam.

He said he wants to pursue a bachelor’s degree in commerce and become a chartered accountant.

According to the 12th standard examination results announced at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus in Chennai, out of the 760,606 students who appeared in the board exam in March this year, a total of 719,196 have passed.

