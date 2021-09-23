Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said that the decision of re-opening of schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas will be taken after Diwali, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, a task force has presented standard operating procedures for re-opening of schools in the entire Maharashtra. The expert panel has recommended full vaccination for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

There has been severe uncertainty among both the parents and schools as far as education of kids is concerned.

With the number of active cases falling below 40,000, experts say the second wave is gradually on the decline and the state is edging towards pre-second wave levels.

A recent serosurvey has found that around 87% of Mumbai's population has developed antibodies against coronavirus.

This is the fifth serosurvey in Mumbai conducted by the BMC. The Covid antibodies in slum areas were the highest at 87.02%, and in other areas, it was 86.22%, as per the survey.

