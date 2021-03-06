OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Delhi approves constitution of Delhi Board Of School Education: CM Kejriwal

Delhi govt on Saturday gave approval to the constitution of the national capital's own school education board. "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"There are around 1,000 govt schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board. Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped & they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers & parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Developing story

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Delhi CM Kejriwal to receive his first Covid-19 vaccine dose today

1 min read . 04 Mar 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout