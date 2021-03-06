Delhi approves constitution of Delhi Board Of School Education: CM Kejriwal

"There are around 1,000 govt schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board. Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped & they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers & parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

