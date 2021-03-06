Subscribe
Delhi approves constitution of Delhi Board Of School Education: CM Kejriwal

Delhi approves constitution of Delhi Board Of School Education: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read . 01:30 PM IST Staff Writer

'In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education,' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi govt on Saturday gave approval to the constitution of the national capital's own school education board. "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"There are around 1,000 govt schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All govt schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board. Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped & they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers & parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Developing story

