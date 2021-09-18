2 min read.Updated: 18 Sep 2021, 07:55 PM ISTLivemint
The portal will send an SMS to the parents of the child who is absent for more than seven days at a stretch or whose attendance is merely 30% in a month
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has developed a mechanism that will help government schools track students' attendance and take measures in case they are absent for long durations.
This early warning system can help prevent incidences of dropouts and also aid children in case they are in a high-risk situation, as per officials.
According to DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu, the system will send an SMS to the parents of the child who is absent for more than seven days at a stretch or whose attendance is merely 30% in a month.
The SMS will convey the message that the school is missing the student and waiting for them to return.
The next day, the parents would receive an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call where a recorded message will urge the student to go back to school.
On the third day, the parents will receive a call from the teacher, inquiring about the reason for the child’s prolonged absence from school. After learning about the reason, the teacher will key in detail in the portal.
The child will be provided assistance by the school and in case the reason is major, for instance, the death of a parent or both the parents, the DCPCR and other bodies will step in for assisting the child.