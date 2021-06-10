Delhi: Class 9, 11 exams cancelled, announces Manish Sisodia

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Government on Thursday announced the cancellation of Classes 9 and 11 examinations. The official notice regarding the same is likely to be released soon by the Delhi Government.

The Delhi Government on Thursday announced the cancellation of Classes 9 and 11 examinations. The official notice regarding the same is likely to be released soon by the Delhi Government.

The AAP-led Delhi Government had earlier postponed classes 9 and 11 examinations on 12 April this year.

The Delhi govt has taken the decision, keeping in view the safety of the students amid Covid-19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sisodia also said the results will be declared based on the marks obtained by the students in mid-term examinations.

Classes 9, 11 exam results are now scheduled to be announced on 22 June, through online mode, i.e., the website of the Education Department. The students can obtain their results through WhatsApp also.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 305 cases of coronavirus and 44 more fatalities on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.41%, according to the health bulletin released on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The national capital had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46% and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.