Home / Education / News /  Delhi: Classes 9 and 11 results 2022 declared. Here's how to check

Delhi: Classes 9 and 11 results 2022 declared. Here's how to check

Delhi Classes 9 and 11 results for 2022 has been declared
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The annual results can also be viewed through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in. Delhi Class 9 and 11.

The Delhi government school results for Classes 9 and 11 have been released by the Directorate of Education (DoE). The candidates can check their results on the official website – edudel.nic.in.

 The annual results can also be viewed through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in. Delhi Class 9 and 11.  

Here's how to check the results: 

Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in.

Click on the "Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22" link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Delhi Class 9, 11 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future references.