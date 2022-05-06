Delhi: Classes 9 and 11 results 2022 declared. Here's how to check

Delhi: Classes 9 and 11 results 2022 declared. Here's how to check1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- The annual results can also be viewed through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in. Delhi Class 9 and 11.
The Delhi government school results for Classes 9 and 11 have been released by the Directorate of Education (DoE). The candidates can check their results on the official website – edudel.nic.in.
Here's how to check the results:
Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in.
Click on the "Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22" link.
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Delhi Class 9, 11 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future references.