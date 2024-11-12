Delhi: DoE releases 2025 admission schedule for entry level classes in private unaided schools — Check details here

Admission forms will be available until December 20, with the process closing March 14. The Delhi Education department has set age criteria for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions, effective from November 28. Schools must reserve 25% of seats for EWS/DG and disabled students.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Delhi: DoE releases 2025 admission schedule for entry level classes in private unaided schools — Check details here
Delhi: DoE releases 2025 admission schedule for entry level classes in private unaided schools — Check details here

Admissions for private schools in Delhi will begin later this month for the 2025-26 academic session. A missive released by the state education department indicated the process would begin from November 28 with the first list of candidates released in mid-January. 

Private, unaided and recognised schools in Delhi have been asked to upload their admission criteria and all other relevant points by November 25 for open seats. Application forms will be made available by each school till the last date of submissions on December 20. A non-refundable fee of 25 will be charged for admission registration.

The first list of selected children and the waiting list will be displayed by schools on January 17 next year alongside their marks under the point system. Eligible parents will be able to resolve their queries regarding the allotment of points between January 18 and January 27. A second list (if necessary) will be displayed by February 3.

The admission process will be closed on March 14.

Delhi govt releases 2025 admission schedule for entry level classes

The guidelines apply to Nursery, KG and Class 1 admissions — with the Education department outlining the eligible age brackets. Those applying for pre-school or nursery admission must be less than four years old as of March 31 next year. Those applying for pre-primary or KG admission have to be less than five years old while Class 1 students must be less than six as of March 31. An age relaxation up to 30 days can be sought by parents through a manual application. It can be granted by the head of school or principal.

Eligible schools have also been asked to reserve 25% of seats for pupils belonging to the EWS/DG category and children with disabilities.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNews

