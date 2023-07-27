The Delhi Education Department has issued comprehensive guidelines to provide provisional admissions to children from Manipur who have been affected by violence. These guidelines consist of ten key directions aimed at facilitating the smooth admission process for these students, even in the absence of relevant documents due to their sudden departure from Manipur.

According to the guidelines, all students up to Class 9 will be granted provisional admission. Students will be admitted based on the mark sheets issued by the Manipur school board or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE mark sheets are also available digitally on DigiLocker.

The heads of schools have been directed to extend provisional admissions to the affected students and also assist them in obtaining residential proof in Delhi, reported India Today.

To support the students and their families in adapting to Delhi schools, the guidelines mandate the provision of Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellors (EVGC) services.

To facilitate their integration into the education system, schools have been instructed to place the displaced students in English-medium sections, as they may not be well-versed in the Hindi language. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by additional director Nandini Maharaj and attended by all deputy district education officers on 5 July. The education department has also expressed its willingness to assist senior secondary students from Manipur.

The minutes of the meeting stated that all students up to Class 9 will be admitted provisionally. For those students in classes 9 to 12 who may not have the required documents due to their sudden departure from Manipur, the DDE Patrachar and NIOS have been directed to provide assistance by personally contacting them on the phone for admissions.

Moreover, school authorities have been instructed to assist provisionally admitted students in obtaining residential proof in Delhi with the help of the cluster resource centre coordinator section of Samagra Siksha.

According to the Directorate of Education, the Kuki Students Organisation Delhi and NCR will coordinate with the DDE and attach designated Nodal In-charge to each district who will be responsible for overseeing the admission process specifically for students displaced from Manipur.

The move comes in the aftermath of clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur in May, prompting many families to relocate their children to Delhi in the hope of securing admissions in schools in the national capital, reported Free Press Journal.

Education Minister Atishi, last month, had directed schools to urgently admit these displaced students to ensure they can resume their education in Delhi.