Delhi government grants 1-month relaxation for nursery admission

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Saturday asked the schools in the national capital region to provide a 30-day relaxation to students in the age criteria for nursery admissions.

Directorate of Education (DOE) said in a letter to schools: It is reiterated that age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the heads of the school in both the minimum and maximum age limit.

Therefore, any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward may approach the school principal through a manual application for his or her consideration, it further added.

The age criterion has been fixed by the DOE every year since 2018 and relaxations have been granted in previous sessions too. However, there is an upper limit for admissions in the nursery, KG, and class 1. The child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in the nursery as on March 31, for KG it is five years and for class 1 it is six years.

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the NCR commenced on Thursday and the application window will close on March 4.

As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by the second list that will appear on March 25. The subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

Usually, admissions for nursery students in the NCR begin in the last week of November during which the DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish the required information. Following this, the application process is rolled out in December. However, there has been no development on it in 2020.

The Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available.

"Since schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical classroom learning is not going on for entry-level classes at present, schools have been directed that no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via