Delhi government grants 1-month relaxation for nursery admission

The age criterion has been fixed by the DOE every year since 2018 and relaxations have been granted in previous sessions too. However, there is an upper limit for admissions in the nursery, KG, and class 1. The child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in the nursery as on March 31, for KG it is five years and for class 1 it is six years.

